Delhi CM announces Rs 1.5 crore prize for cricketer Pratika Rawal

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who met cricketer Pratika Rawal at her residence on Sunday, announced a prize of Rs 1.5 crore for her from the Delhi government.

Rawal, who had scored 308 runs in the recent ICC Women's World Cup, was fourth in the list of run-scorers after Laura Wolvaardt (571), Smriti Mandhana (434) and Ashleigh Gardner (328).

The cricketer from Delhi, who was injured while playing against Bangladesh in the last group league game, was unable to play the semi-final and final.

"Today, at the chief minister's Jan Seva Sadan, we welcomed the talented young player of the Indian women's cricket team, Pratika Rawal. Our brilliant daughter Pratika has made Delhi proud. In recognition of her commitment to the sport and her outstanding performance, the Delhi government will award her a prize of Rs 1.5 crore," Gupta said in an X post.

The chief minister said Rawal is a living embodiment of energy, courage and women's empowerment. "Her journey shows that Delhi not only gives birth to dreams but also helps them take flight. Heartiest wishes for her bright future," she said.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, and Delhi and District Cricket Association President Rohan Jaitley were also present.

After India won the final on November 2, a wheelchair-bound Rawal was escorted by her teammates for on-field celebrations.