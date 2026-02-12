Delhi CM approves projects worth Rs 85 crore for SC/ST colonies

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The Delhi government is taking various development steps for public welfare that were pending for the past several years, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

After approving funds for 146 development works worth Rs 85 crore at the SC/ST colony cluster at Malkaganj Chowk in the Timarpur area, Gupta said, "In the 357-day tenure of our government, long-pending and stalled projects have been taken up on priority.

“These projects focus on practical, community-level needs, renovation of chaupal buildings, construction of roads, park development, sewer lines and improvements to drinking water supply.” According to the Delhi government, projects worth Rs 4.12 crore were inaugurated at the event.

In addition, foundation stone was laid for 64 new projects worth Rs 38.63 crore, which will commence soon, while the remaining projects will be taken up on priority, it said.

"Development is now corruption-free. Funds that once disappeared into 'Sheesh Mahals' are now being spent directly on the people," the chief minister said, taking a dig at the previous AAP government in Delhi.

There was no immediate response available from the AAP on the matter.

"For years, families in this area had been waiting for development. For the first time, a government has come to power that is taking steps to fulfil their dreams," Gupta said.

"It is because the voters blessed us that a BJP government has come to power in Delhi after 27 years. Now, new health centres, Atal canteens, schools, flyovers and hospitals are being expanded across the capital,” Gupta said.

She also claimed that in each Assembly constituency, Rs 100 crore funds are being used for development works now.

Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh said the Delhi government, under Gupta, is committed to taking development to the last person in the queue.

He said 32 categories of development works are being prioritised in these colonies so that the Dalit, marginalised and backward families can lead a dignified life and access better opportunities. PTI SSM SSM ARI ARI