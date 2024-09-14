Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Abhishek Manu Singhvi at his residence

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a day after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy case, met senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi at his residence on Saturday.

Kejriwal was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and his aide Bibhav Kumar.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posted a photo of Kejriwal and Singhvi with their spouses, on X, after the meeting.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal meets Congress MP and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/wMfsOx8xfJ — AAP Report (@AAPReport) September 14, 2024

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his wife met the senior most lawyer of the country Abhishek Manu Singhvi who provided legal help to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his fight against conspiracies of the dictator, at his residence," AAP said in the post.

Singhvi has been appearing for the AAP leaders including Kejriwal and Sisodia, in the excise policy-related cases in the Supreme Court.

Apart from Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were granted bail in the excise policy cases registered by the ED and CBI.