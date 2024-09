New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address party workers at the new headquarters of the AAP on Sunday.

Kejriwal was released on Friday from Tihar after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the excise policy linked corruption case.

The AAP supremo had last addressed party workers on June 2 before surrendering at Tihar jail. He was earlier granted interim bail in May by the Supreme Court for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls till June 2. PTI SLB HIG HIG