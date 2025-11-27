Delhi CM assures govt is taking action against all sources of pollution

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday assured that teams across the city are working relentlessly on the ground to control pollution, with intensified efforts focusing on dust control, sanitation, and waste management.

In a post on X, the chief minister said that action against all sources of pollution is underway "at every level", adding that ministers and MLAs are personally inspecting field operations to review cleanliness work and issue immediate instructions wherever required.

"This campaign of Delhi for pollution control is continuing with full determination," Gupta wrote.

Delhi continues to struggle with toxic air, with most monitoring stations reporting readings in the 'severe' category — levels that can affect even healthy individuals.

The city recorded an AQI of 377 at 4 pm on Thursday, compared to 327 on Wednesday, and has remained in the 'very poor' range for more than 14 days now.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51–100 "satisfactory", 101–200 "moderate", 201–300 "poor", 301–400 "very poor" and 401–500 "severe".