Delhi CM Atishi administers oath to DERC pro tem members

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday administered oath to two pro tem members of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, saying it will boost the government's efforts to reform the power sector.

The Supreme Court in November last year formed a committee to select two members of the three-membered DERC.

In March this year, the committee recommended the names of Ram Naresh Singh and Surender Babbar, as pro tem members of the commission.

"The oath of office and secrecy was administered to pro tem members Ram Naresh Singh and Surendra Babbar by chief minister Atishi," said a statement from the chief minister's office.

"The power sector is very crucial and we are making sustained efforts for its reform. The appointment of pro tem members will be a significant step in this direction," Atishi said in the statement.

The Delhi government, helped by the experience of the two members, is ready to make improvements in the power department, she said, adding the duo would help the DERC come out with its new power tariff this year.

The DERC announces a new tariff after an elaborate consultation process involving hearings with stakeholders, including the consumers and power companies that takes months. The power tariff was not announced by the panel in the last few years due to a lack of adequate numbers of members.

The Supreme Court in August last year appointed former Delhi High Court judge, Justice Jayant Nath, as the interim chairperson of the DERC, after a deadlock between the AAP government and Lt Governor of Delhi over the head of the panel.

However, the three-membered Commission including a chairman, was unable to fully function in the absence of two members. PTI VIT RHL