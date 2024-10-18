Delhi CM Atishi asked to lay 12 pending CAG reports in Assembly

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The principal accounts (PA) office of the Delhi government has written to Chief Minister Atishi for laying of 12 pending CAG reports in the Assembly, officials said on Friday.

The 12 audit reports of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) received since June 2022 are yet to be laid before the Delhi Assembly, said a communication from the PA office.

The issue was taken up earlier also by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena with the AAP government and the Assembly.

The PA office requested the chief minister for sending the CAG reports to Delhi LG for his approval to be laid before the Assembly.

According to officials, the CAG reports pertain to state finances audit, prevention of vehicular air pollution, public health infrastructure and services, regulation and supply of liquor, and finance accounts and appropriation accounts of 2020-2021.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said the BJP MLAs will protest at the chief minister's residence on Saturday against the delay in tabling of the reports before the Assembly.

Gupta said according to constitutional and statutory provisions, the Delhi government must send a proposal to the Lieutenant Governor to table the 12 reports of the CAG in the Assembly. PTI VIT KSS KSS