New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Monday.

This comes days after Atishi was sworn in as chief minister on September 21.

"Ms Atishi, Chief Minister of Delhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said in a post on X. It also shared a picture from the meeting.