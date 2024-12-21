Delhi CM Atishi inaugurates Lehar art exhibition, applauds students' talents

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday praised the artistic talent of students from the city government's Schools of Specialised Excellence and said their work demonstrated that their creativity knew no bounds.

She also reflected on the transformation of city government schools during the past decade.

Inaugurating the Lehar 2024 art exhibition, she said, "From mesmerising music and captivating dance to stunning paintings and thought-provoking installations, the works of art displayed at Lehar prove that their artistic talent knows no bounds." Lehar 2024 -- an art exhibition by students of the city government's Schools of Specialised Excellence (SOSE) -- is being held at Shankar's Centre for Children CBT.

Atishi described how Delhi government-run schools had developed in the past decade.

"Ten years ago, when government schools lacked basic facilities such as desks, drinking water and clean toilets, who could have imagined that we would now have performing and visual arts Schools of Specialised Excellence, producing world-class artists?" the chief minister said.

"This is the visionary leadership that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia brought to Delhi," she added.

Students showcased a variety of works, including magazines, radio programmes and art installations.

Harshita, an SOSE student, said, "We have created daily-use products using Patua, the folk art of West Bengal, to bring a touch of its culture into our daily lives. We made diaries, bookmarks and keychains." The event also featured traditional dances from West Bengal, Punjab and Odisha, performed to welcome Atishi and AAP leader Sisodia.

Sisodia, a former Delhi deputy chief minister, said, "Earlier, when I visited schools, I saw many children aspiring to become artists. However, back then, performance was narrowly defined by preparations for IIT or JEE, leaving little space for artistic pursuits." "Today, it is a matter of great pride that Delhi has five Schools of Specialised Excellence dedicated exclusively to performing and visual arts. These schools do not compete over JEE or NEET. They focus on how extraordinary a child's performance or artwork is," he said.

Sisodia also said it was heartening to see government school students showcasing their art with confidence.

"Earlier, pursuing art as a career was not widely accepted by parents. But the children expressed their desire to become artists and we provided them with a platform to achieve their dreams," he added.