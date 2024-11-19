Delhi CM Atishi inspects driverless train for Phase 4 of Delhi Metro

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday inspected a driverless train that will be added to the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line in Phase IV.

In a post on X, Atishi described it as a proud moment for Delhi.

"The first train, consisting of six coaches for the Phase 4 expansion of Delhi Metro, has arrived at Mukundpur Depot.

"Today, I had the opportunity to inspect this state-of-the-art driverless train, which will soon join the Magenta Line, reaffirming Delhi Metro's position as India's only metro system with driverless technology," the chief minister said.

"Under Arvind Kejriwal's visionary leadership, Delhi Metro continues to drive rapid progress across Delhi. This milestone marks yet another step in the city's journey toward a smarter and more expansive metro network," she said.

The driverless train, currently stationed at Delhi Metro's Mukundpur depot, arrived in Delhi on Friday. It will undergo a series of tests required for its statutory certification before it can begin revenue service, in line with the established rules and protocols.

Under the RS-17 contract, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will receive a total of 52 trains for Phase IV priority corridors, including Majlis Park to Maujpur, Janakpuri West to R K Ashram Marg, and Tughlakabad to Delhi Aerocity, according to officials.

These trains will be delivered in phases over the coming days. PTI NIT ARD DIV DIV