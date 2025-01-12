Delhi CM Atishi launches crowdfunding campaign to contest assembly polls

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Chief Minister and AAP candidate from Kalkaji Atishi on Sunday launched a crowdfunding campaign to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls and said she hoped that people would support her party's politics of work and honesty.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi released an online link for people to donate money, saying she needed Rs 40 lakh to for fighting the elections.

The AAP has always fought elections with the help of small donations from the common man which has helped it pursue the politics of work and honesty, she said.

In December, senior AAP leader and party candidate from Jangpura Manish Sisodia launched a crowdfunding platform and sought financial support from people for his poll campaign.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8. PTI VIT DIV DIV