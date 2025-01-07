Delhi CM Atishi making false claim that her official residence was snatched away, says BJP

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday termed as “lies” Delhi Chief Minister Atishi’s claim that her official residence was snatched away and said the allotment of 6, Flagstaff Road, house was withdrawn for two “key reasons”, which included her “failure” to take its possession within the required time-frame.

This came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) earlier in the day alleged that the BJP-led Centre snatched away the chief minister's official residence by cancelling its allotment.

"An official residence does not matter to me. I will work for the people of Delhi from the streets if needed,” Atishi said at a joint press conference with senior AAP leaders here.

"When they snatched away my official residence, I pledged to provide Rs 2,100 to our women. I will provide free healthcare to our elderly," she added.

Hitting back, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said there are “no takers for her lies”.

“The allotment of ‘Sheesh Mahal’ has been withdrawn, as we learn, for two key reasons: first her failure to take possession and second CBI/ED investigation,” he said in a post on X.

The BJP has been using the term 'Sheesh Mahal', a colloquial Hindi term for an opulent house, to target Arvind Kejriwal since a row erupted over expenditure incurred on the renovation of 6, Flagstaff Road, house, where the AAP national convenor lived with his family during his tenure as the Delhi chief minister.

Citing the reasons for withdrawal of the allotment, Malviya said, “Atishi was required to take possession of the house (CM’s official residence) within a week of allotment but failed to do so even after three months, in violation of rules.” “The Sheesh Mahal is under scrutiny by the CBI/ED, with a CAG report confirming corruption in its construction. When the house was allotted, one of the conditions was that Atishi must cooperate with the investigations. However, she deliberately avoided taking possession, leaving the house locked and obstructing the investigating agencies,” he said.

The BJP leader said that Atishi already has an official residence at 17 AB Mathura Road and has been offered two other “lavish bungalows”.

“Exposing the false claims of Arvind Kejriwal’s protege and Delhi CM, Atishi Marlena. She has not been evicted. She never moved into Sheesh Mahal, which was allotted to her on October 11, 2024," Malviya said. PTI PK AS AS