Delhi CM Atishi meets PM Modi

Atishi meets Naarendra Modi on Monday, October 14, 2024.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, in what was her first meeting with him since she took the oath of office.

The Prime Minister's Office posted about the meeting on X. No further details were given.

Atishi took over as the chief minister from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, after he decided to step down following his release from jail in the excise "scam" case.

