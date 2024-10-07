Delhi CM Atishi moves to 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Atishi shifted to bungalow number 6 on Flagstaff Road in north Delhi's Civil Lines on Monday, days after her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal vacated it and moved to a new address in Lutyens' Delhi, officials said.

Hours after the chief minister shifted to a new residence, the BJP claimed that the bungalow is yet to be handed over to the public works department for fresh allocation.

There was no immediate reaction to the BJP's allegations from the CM's office or the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

The chief minister interacted with the staff of the CM's residence, in an introductory meeting in the afternoon on Monday, after shifting to the new bungalow.

Earlier, her personal effects and other belongings were shifted to her new home in a small goods carrier.

Sharing a purported PWD's letter dated October 6, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta alleged that Kejriwal "in reality" did not vacate his bungalow. Most of his belongings are still in the 'Sheesh Mahal'.

"Kejriwal still retains possession of it, along with the keys," Gupta said in a statement.

The saffron party coined the title 'Sheesh Mahal' for the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, running a campaign on alleged irregularities in its construction and money spent on costly interiors and household items there.

The purported letter of PWD, written to the special secretary of the Chief Minister's office stated, "It is brought to your attention that the keys of the house at 6, Flag Staff Road handed over to PWD were taken back after some time and are yet to be handed over to PWD to complete the process of handing over." Atishi was earlier allotted the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road after she was appointed a minister in the Kejriwal government last year.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal, who resigned as chief minister in September, vacated the Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines last Friday.

His new address is 5, Ferozeshah Road near Mandi House, which was allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Ashok Mittal.

Atishi used to stay in south Delhi's Kalkaji with her parents while former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was staying in the AB-17 bungalow.

Last week, Sisodia vacated the house and moved to Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh's official residence on RP Road, officials added.