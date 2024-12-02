Delhi CM Atishi orders inquiry into cracked Nand Nagri bridges, alleges corruption

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday directed an inquiry into the construction of the Nand Nagri railway over-bridge (ROB) and under-bridge (RUB), which developed major cracks within a decade of completion.

The chief minister, in a letter to the chief secretary, highlighted "gross negligence" by officials of the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and the Public Works Department (PWD), blaming them for endangering lives and causing loss to the public exchequer.

"The gross negligence on the part of the DTTDC and PWD officials who have executed this faulty project not only caused a grave loss to the public exchequer, but also put hundreds of lives in danger," the letter said.

Built between 2011 and 2015 at a cost of nearly Rs 100 crore, the structures began showing significant structural distress within just a few months of completion, raising serious concerns about corruption and negligence, it added.

The letter pointed out that while the average lifespan of a flyover is more than 70 years, these bridges required urgent repairs within a short span.

The letter further said that despite a 2019 consultancy report recommending immediate replacement of the deck slab and restrictions on heavy vehicle movement, no significant action was taken.

The chief minister has instructed the chief secretary to initiate an inquiry against all officials involved in tender framing, contract awarding, and supervision of the construction work, as well as against the third-party quality control agency tasked with assessing the project.

"I express my strongest displeasure over the matter and direct the chief secretary to immediately conduct an inquiry against all the officers involved in the framing of the tender, awarding the work contract, and supervising the execution of the work in 2011-15," she said.

She also demanded the strictest action against those found guilty of negligence or corruption. PTI MHS MNK MNK