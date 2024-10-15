Delhi CM Atishi to convene meeting of top officials to review air pollution situation

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Atishi will review the air pollution situation in the national capital at a high-level meeting of the Delhi government on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The meeting scheduled at 12 noon will also be attended by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and top officials of various departments, they said.

The Centre's air pollution control panel for the Delhi-National Capital Region on Monday directed state governments in the region to implement the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as the capital's air quality was in the 'poor' category for the second consecutive day.

GRAP Stage I mandates strict checks on polluting vehicles, better traffic management and emission controls in industries, power plants and brick kilns. The first stage also bans the open burning of waste, limits the use of diesel generators and prohibits the use of coal or firewood in eateries.

The Delhi government on Monday also imposed a blanket ban on the sale and use of firecrackers till January 1, 2025, in view of the likely deterioration of air quality in the city during the winter. PTI VIT IJT IJT