Delhi CM attack case: Second accused nabbed

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested another person in connection with the assault on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Tahseen Syed, a friend of prime accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji, they said.

On Wednesday, CM Gupta was attacked during a public hearing at her Civil Lines camp office. Khimji (41), an autorickshaw driver, was arrested in connection with the attack.

Tahseen was brought from Gujarat's Rajkot to the capital on Friday night for questioning and was arrested today, they said. PTI BM NB NB