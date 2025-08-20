Here's all about assault on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during 'Jan Sunwai'

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area on Wednesday morning, with her office terming the assault a part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".

The accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat, was arrested and booked under attempt-to-murder and other charges. He is being jointly interrogated by the Intelligence Bureau and the Delhi Police's Special Cell, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place around 8.15 am.

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said CM Gupta sustained injuries to her hand, shoulder and head.

Hours after the incident, the chief minister said the attack on her was a "cowardly attempt" on her resolve to serve the people of Delhi and asserted that it had not broken her spirit. Gupta (51) stressed that the Jan Sunwai programme would continue as before.

A senior police official, who is privy to the probe into the incident, termed the attack "serious" while stressing that it could have been life-threatening.

Police sources said that while they are probing the entire matter from all possible angles, initial investigation suggests that the accused was a dog lover and was upset over the recent Supreme Court order on stray dogs.

They said the attack seems to be part of a bigger conspiracy. Sources said two videos of the 'Jan Sunwai' programme were recovered from the accused's mobile phone.

"The accused is claiming that he was upset over the Supreme Court order on dogs, but we suspect something more deep. He slapped the chief minister and fatally attacked her.

"We suspect the involvement of more people and have summoned two to three persons close to him for questioning. If their involvement is established, we could make more arrests in a couple of days," a source said.

A senior police official said, "We are carrying out a joint interrogation with the IB, Special Cell and other intelligence agencies. He (Khimjibhai) had five criminal cases, including two assault cases, involving knife attacks, and three under the Excise Act registered against him in Gujarat."

He said police have not charged Khimjibhai with conspiracy yet. The accused was carrying a bag containing clothes and some papers, and not any weapon, because he knew that there would be strict checking, the official said.

According to police sources, the man entered the chief minister's Camp Office on the Raj Niwas Marg posing as a complainant. He approached CM Gupta with a complaint during the meeting and allegedly slapped her, they said.

"Before anyone could figure out anything, the man kept on attacking the CM. Security guards overpowered him and forced him to the ground," another police official said, adding the accused grabbed the chief minister's hair so tightly that police personnel struggled to save her.

Kapil Mishra, a minister in the Delhi government, said this was not an ordinary attack. The attacker tried to "push the chief minister down on the ground and beat her", he said.

A case under Section 109(1) [attempt to murder] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been lodged against the accused at the Civil Lines police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement.

He has also been booked for allegedly assaulting and obstructing a public servant from discharging duty.

Sources said that Khimjibhai came to Delhi two days ago and stayed in north Delhi's Civil Lines area. After the incident, the accused underwent a medico-legal examination.

Official sources said the attack on CM Gupta was part of a "well-planned conspiracy", citing CCTV footage from her private residence in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh.

They said the footage clearly shows that the attacker had been making preparations for at least 24 hours in advance. CCTVs captured him conducting a recce of the chief minister's residence on Tuesday, recording visuals before carrying out the assault.

In the footage, he is seen talking to someone over the phone during his visit a day before the attack. The CCTV footage has been handed over to the police, sources said.

Later in the day, another video of the accused from the chief minister's private residence also emerged, showing him sitting inside the office and recording a video.

Meanwhile, the accused's mother, Bhanuben Sakaria, claimed in Rajkot that her son was not affiliated with any political party and had gone to the national capital to take part in a protest against the Supreme Court's order on stray dogs.

She claimed her son is a "dog lover".

"He loves dogs, cows and birds. That is why he was upset after the SC said all the stray dogs in Delhi should be captured," she said, adding that he visited Haridwar a few days ago and told her over the phone that he would go to Delhi to participate in protests against the apex court's order.

Police sources said the home ministry is likely to review the security arrangements of CM Gupta after the police submits a detailed report of the incident.

CM Gupta was accorded a 'Z' category security by Delhi Police, according to the MHA's security guidelines outlined in the 'Yellow Book', which details protection protocols for VIPs and VVIPs.

Talking to reporters after meeting the chief minister, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that Gupta is "shaken", but she is doing fine.

A person who was present at the 'Jan Sunwai' programme said, "We were all sitting there. A person, whose turn came to speak with the CM, sat with her... he was talking to CM Gupta when suddenly he attacked her. We heard a loud sound. And immediately the police detained the person."

Former Delhi chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi condemned the attack on Gupta. AAP national convener Kejriwal stressed that in a democratic system, differences of opinion and opposition are acceptable, but there can be no place for violence.

"I am confident that Delhi Police will take appropriate action. I hope the chief minister remains completely safe and healthy," he said in a post on X.