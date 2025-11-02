Delhi CM attends multiple religious events; says these promote unity, harmony

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended multiple religious events in the city on Sunday and said such programmes promote unity, harmony and spiritual consciousness in society.

While the tradition of Sanatan Dharma is essential to India's cultural foundation, development, and progress are equally important, she said.

A statement from the chief minister's office said Gupta prayed for peace, prosperity, and happiness in the lives of Delhi's people at the religious programmes.

The religious and cultural events strengthen unity, harmony, and spiritual consciousness in society, she said in the statement, adding that Delhi's identity lies not only in its development and progress but also in the cultural and spiritual values deeply rooted in its soul.

The chief minister appealed to all people to follow the path of devotion and righteousness, and to promote the spirit of love, service, and dedication within society.

Among the major events attended by the Chief Minister were the 'Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya' and 'Kalash Yatra' organised at Janmashtami Park in Punjabi Bagh, Tulsi Vivah ceremony in Shalimar Bagh, and Shyam Baba Janmotsav and Ekadashi Udyapan in Pitampura. PTI VIT NSD NSD