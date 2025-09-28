Delhi CM attends Pandara Road Durga Puja

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday attended the inaugural ceremony of the Pandara Road Durga Puja here.

Speaking at the event, Gupta said the puja has been celebrated for the last 70 years with a unique theme each year.

"This year, with the theme of zero waste, the idol of Goddess Durga has been created using diverse items sourced from across India," she said.

The programme also saw the unveiling of an Accessibility SOP for Indian festivals by UNESCO.