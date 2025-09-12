Delhi CM attends special screening of Bengal Files

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta watched the "Bengal Files" movie in a special screening on Friday, along with the director of the film, Vivek Agnihotri, and actress Pallavi Joshi.

The screening held at Film Division auditorium was also attended by Malika Nadda, BJP National president JP Nadda's wife, Sangeeta Saxena, spouse of Delhi LG V K Saxena, Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra and BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay, among others.

Mishra said that the "bitter truth" of India’s Partition and the politics of appeasement have been "powerfully exposed" through the film. PTI VIT VIT AMJ AMJ AMJ