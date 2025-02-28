Delhi CM blames AAP for hindering city's progress after review meeting with Shah

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday blamed the previous AAP government for hindering the city's progress due to its non-cooperation with the Centre and assured that her dispensation would work closely with the Union government to address key issues, including law and order, women's safety and infrastructure challenges.

She made these remarks after attending a high-level law and order review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Senior officials also participated in the meeting, which focused on crime control, traffic management, and governance concerns in the national capital.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Gupta said, "The discussion was very fruitful. Earlier, due to the non-cooperation of the previous government with the Centre, there was no progress in Delhi.

Whenever the government of India sought details on small issues causing major problems, the AAP government never cooperated." She stated that the meeting covered multiple concerns, including traffic congestion, waterlogging, and the role of prosecution in maintaining law and order.

"A significant discussion was held on women's safety, and soon, policies will be formulated to strengthen security. Solutions related to the Public Works Department (PWD) and the threat posed by international gangs operating in Delhi were also addressed," she added.

Gupta emphasized that the "double-engine government" would now ensure smoother governance and development.

The BJP scored a landslide victory in the Delhi assembly elections, returning to power in the city after more than 26 years. The party secured 48 out of 70 seats, reducing the AAP to 22.

Delhi's governance structure, as outlined in Article 239AA of the Constitution, grants the elected government of the city over most state subjects, except for police, public order, and land, which remain under the Centre's jurisdiction through the Lieutenant Governor.