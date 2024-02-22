Advertisment
Delhi CM calls all-party meet on Thursday to discuss one-time settlement scheme for water bills

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the Budget session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the one-time settlement scheme for hefty water bills.

The meeting will be held at the chief minister's residence at 4 pm.

Earlier, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi had alleged that the city government's one-time settlement scheme for redressing faulty water bills had hit a roadblock with the urban development secretary refusing to present the proposal before the Council of Ministers.

