Delhi CM calls Haryana counterpart over Mungeshpur drain breach; 2,000 evacuated

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had a phone call with her Haryana counterpart, Nayab Singh Saini, over the Mungeshpur drain breach that flooded some areas in the national capital and called for an urgent repair, the government said on Wednesday.

A section of the Mungeshpur drain in Bahadurgarh (Jhajjar district) broke on Tuesday, with water entering villages and unauthorised colonies in Delhi located close to Haryana border.

After the instructions from Gupta, divisional commissioner Neeraj Semwal evacuated around 2,000 people from the flooded colonies, the statement, issued from Gupta's office, said.

The evacuated people have been housed in temporary shelters at Baba Haridas Temple and an MCD school in Jharoda.

Gupta spoke to Saini around midnight flagging the breach, following which officials from both states started repair work with help from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, it said.

West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat visited the flooded areas and took stock of the rescue operation.

The statement said that the breach occurred on Tuesday afternoon near the Najafgarh (Delhi)-Bahadurgarh (Haryana) border and flooded Jharoda and nearby unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

The repair work was supervised by South West Delhi District Magistrate Mekala Chaitanya Prasad.