Delhi CM celebrates Holi at Asha Kiran shelter home, assures better facilities

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Asha Kiran shelter home in Rohini on Thursday to celebrate Holi with the children and said that since these children do not have parents, the government as their guardian will ensure that they receive proper care and facilities.

Accompanied by Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Singh Indraj, CM Gupta distributed sweets and chocolates to the children.

"I have instructed officials to address any shortcomings and improve facilities here," she said.

Highlighting the issue of overcrowding, Gupta said that the home currently accommodates more children than its intended capacity.

She said that the department would be directed to make necessary arrangements to handle the excess occupancy.

Additionally, she mentioned that she has asked the minister to upgrade the park within the shelter home with better equipment.

"I will personally oversee this centre to ensure the children receive proper care," she said, adding that she plans to visit the facility more frequently to monitor the conditions.