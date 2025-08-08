Delhi CM celebrates Rakshabandhan with sanitation workers

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Rakshabandhan with sanitation workers and offered gifts and sweets on Friday.

During an event organised at Mukhya Mantri Jansewa Sadan in Civil Lines, Gupta tied "rakhi" on sanitation workers' wrists.

"This is first time some one thought about sanitation workers and gave them respect by celebrating the festival with them. We are grateful to the chief minister for this respect and honour," said Rajni, a sanitation worker from Sarai Rohilla.

On Thursday, Gupta celebrated the festival with school children at the Mukhya Mantri Jansewa Sadan. PTI VIT SHS SHS SKY SKY