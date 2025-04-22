Delhi CM condemns terror attack in J-K's Pahalgam

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her anguish over a terror attack on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, asserting the "cowardly" act will not go unanswered.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

"Deeply anguished to learn about the terrorist attacks on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam. My thoughts are with those who lost their close ones and prayers for the swift recovery of those injured. These cowardly, barbaric attacks will not go unanswered," Gupta said in a post on X.

The dead in the attack included two foreigners and two locals, a high ranking official said.