Delhi CM designate Atishi, AAP leaders meets Kejriwal ahead of swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Delhi Chief Minister designate Atishi, accompanied by the AAP leaders who will be part of her cabinet, on Saturday met party supremo and her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier this week, Atishi was chosen as the leader of the legislature party after Kejriwal made an unexpected announcement that he would resign as chief minister and return to the post only if Delhi's people give him a "certificate of honesty" in the assembly polls likely to be held early next year.

Atishi and AAP leaders Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj visited Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines before the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for 4.30 pm.

Mukesh Ahlawat, a first-time MLA from Sultanpur Majra, who will be a new face in Atishi's cabinet, also met the former chief minister.

Atishi and her cabinet will be administered oath by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at Raj Niwas.

According to an AAP leader, the ceremony will be a low-key affair as the mood in the party is not upbeat because of Kejriwal's resignation and also the delays in approvals, leaving little time for preparations.

The officials at the lieutenant governor's office on Friday evening said President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Atishi as the chief minister of Delhi from the date of her being sworn in and has also accepted Arvind Kejriwal's resignation.