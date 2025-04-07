Delhi CM directs district magistrates to hold weekly public hearing to resolve grievances

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a meeting with district magistrates on Monday and directed them to conduct weekly public hearings to address people's grievances and submit reports on development works every 15 days.

She also said paperless property registration would be launched in Delhi soon, ending the need to make rounds to government offices. Gupta Gupta added that the government would release a list of non-saleable properties to prevent property transaction fraud.

In the meeting, the chief minister instructed district magistrates that the drive to remove illegal banners and posters from public property would continue.

She reiterated her government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and warned of strict action against irregularities in issuing economically weaker section (EWS) certificates.

In a post on X, Gupta said the progress of various schemes, the status of development works and public service matters were reviewed in detail during the meeting. "Public welfare and good governance is our highest priority. The government is committed to realising the dream of 'Viksit' (developed) Delhi," she said.

The key topics discussed in the meeting with 11 district magistrates included administrative performance, service delivery, land disputes, encroachments, digitisation of land ownership records, disaster management preparedness and ensuring transparency in revenue offices.

Gupta directed all district magistrates to closely monitor civic issues such as waterlogging, cleanliness, encroachments and traffic congestion as an administrative priority.

She instructed them to carry out regular field inspections and engage in active dialogue with citizens.

"The people of Delhi deserve a system that listens, understands, and acts swiftly. Therefore, every district must organise at least one 'Jansamvad' camp every week to ensure timely and effective resolution of citizens’ concerns," the chief minister said.

She told officials to make the property sale deed registration process simple, digital and transparent, ensuring people are relieved from paperwork and middlemen.

The district magistrates were instructed to intensify inspections in slums to ensure the provision of basic amenities. They were directed to submit progress reports of developmental work every 15 days.

Also, the e-District portal will be upgraded to make it more user-friendly and efficient, the chief minister said.

In order to boost efficiency at district magistrate offices, she instructed the appointment of more technical staff, including Patwaris, Kanungos, and surveyors.