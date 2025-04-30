Delhi CM directs DJB for sewer connections in all unauthorised colonies by 2028

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) All remaining unauthorised colonies in Delhi will be connected to sewer network by 2028, announced Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday.

Gupta, after the meeting at Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters, Varunalaya, said that equal distribution of water, proper sewerage management infrastructure in the city, and replacement of old and damaged sewer and water lines and installation work of decentralized sewage treatment plants (DSTPs) would be carried out by the government in a phased manner.

"The government aims to connect all unauthorised colonies with the sewer network by 2028. This is not just an infrastructure project but a committed effort toward sanitation, health, and environmental protection. Officials were directed to ensure both speed and quality in project implementation so that every colony is connected to this basic facility within the set time frame," Gupta said.

The chief minister further informed that sewer lines have been successfully laid in 1,226 unauthorised colonies in Delhi so far, while work is in progress in 154 unauthorised colonies.

"Government has prioritised the completion of sewer line work in unauthorised colonies. While previous governments neglected these areas, our government aims to connect every colony to the sewer network, and an action plan will be made to provide clean water through a tap to every house," the chief minister said.

All households will be connected to the sewer system, and local-level sewage treatment facilities will be established to ensure a well-organised network, she added.

Gupta emphasised that the Delhi government is fully committed to making Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Har Ghar Nal Se Jal" mission successful.

"Equal access to water supply across all parts of the city will be a top priority. Through reforms in the DJB’s operations, Delhi will emerge as a leader in water management. The government's goal is to ensure an equal water supply to every citizen, regardless of where they live. The era of certain areas receiving more water than needed while others suffer from scarcity is over—such inequality will no longer be tolerated," an official statement said.

The chief minister, who was accompanied by Water Minister Parvesh Verma, reviewed tanker management, grievance redressal systems, and digital monitoring mechanisms at the DJB's Command and Control Center.

"Many areas in Delhi still rely on decades-old water pipelines and sewer lines. Given the rapidly growing population and increasing water demand, dependence on these outdated systems is no longer feasible. This reliance has led to recurring issues like water crises and sewer blockages," the chief minister said.

According to the government statement, a detailed assessment was conducted to identify areas where pipeline and sewer networks need priority replacement, and officials were directed to replace all old lines under phase-wise planning with modern technology.

She emphasised that Delhi needs a 21st-century water management model and that technology will help set new standards in recycling and sanitation.