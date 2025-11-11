Delhi CM directs installing compactors to dispose waste; forms committee for road projects

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Delhi government will install compactors and machines for disposal of solid waste across the city, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

After chairing a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said several decisions, including the installation of compacters, were taken.

According to an official statement, she said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) will provide land for the installation of high-capacity compactors in different parts of the city. Modern machines will be installed to process this waste initially across all Assembly constituencies and later expanded to individual wards, the chief minister added.

Officials have also been instructed to conduct field visits at least once a day to monitor proper implementation of steps to ensure cleanliness in the city, the statement said.

In the meeting, Gupta directed that dustbins be installed across the city and that all damaged or broken ones be replaced immediately, it added.

She also directed the Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma to constitute a special committee comprising officials from the departments concerned to oversee road construction projects.

An integrated approach will not only minimise the problem of road cutting but also ensure durable and high-quality road infrastructure across the capital, the chief minister said.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood raised the issue of unplanned road cutting in the city during the meeting.

He suggested framing a policy to address the problem and recommended involving architects in the planning process so that roads are designed efficiently and based on requirements.