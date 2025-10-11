Delhi CM distributes ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to families of 11 Corona warriors

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday provided ex gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the families of 11 Corona warriors.

The frontline workers of Delhi remained dedicated to their duties, risking their lives when everything came to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gupta said in a post on X.

"That feeling of service and dedication saved thousands of lives. The Delhi government stands with the families of those Karmyogis who sacrificed their lives on duty, discharging their responsibilities," she said.

In an interaction with the family members of the deceased Corona warriors, while handing over cheques of the ex gratia amount, CM Gupta assured them of help from the Delhi government in the future.

On October 1, the BJP-led government announced that it would release an ex gratia amount of Rs 1 crore each to the families of employees who lost their lives while performing their duty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group comprising Delhi cabinet ministers Ashish Sood, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh was formed in June to fast-track the disbursing process. PTI VIT ANM NB