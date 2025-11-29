Delhi CM distributes LPG cylinders to 250 women under PMUY

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday distributed LPG cylinders and stoves to 250 women under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) at a programme in the Wazirpur area.

Gupta said the scheme is not merely a benefit but the beginning of a brighter, healthier life, and a significant step for women's well-being and environmental protection.

She noted that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ujjwala Yojana has enabled more than 2.5 lakh families in Delhi to access smoke-free kitchens.

Ensuring the availability of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) connections in every household is not only a step towards safeguarding women's health, but also a mission to advance Delhi towards cleaner air and a pollution-free future, the chief minister said.

"Delhi is determined to phase out wood and coal-based cooking practices.

To prevent the burning of wood during winter, security guards and night-shift workers are being provided with electric heaters," she said.

Awareness campaigns are also being conducted to encourage laundry workers to transition from coal-based irons to gas or electricity-powered equipment, to completely eliminate the associated environmental hazards, she added.