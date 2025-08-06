Delhi CM encourages citizens to wear handloom with pride

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday called on citizens to wear handloom with pride and treat the National Handloom Day as a celebration of India's heritage and self-reliance.

Gupta was speaking at a special event organised by the Delhi government to mark National Handloom Day.

"We can express our love for our country by just wearing our own fabric. I invite every Delhiite to post their handloom outfits on social media tomorrow, tag me, and support Indian handloom," Gupta said, addressing a gathering at 'Vastra Katha 2025'.

The event featured a day-long exhibition of GI-tagged handloom and khadi products from across India and culminated in a fashion show celebrating Khadi's journey from traditional wear to global fashion.

The 11th National Handloom Day will be celebrated on August 7 (Thursday).

"From Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, every state has a fabric that tells its own story. I proudly wear handloom sarees from different states and I want all sisters of Delhi to join me in embracing our culture," the chief minister said.

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government aims to make handloom a fashion icon and announced that special collections by featured designers will soon be launched to promote the craft.

The exhibition drew large crowds, showcasing Banarasi zari sarees, Mysore and Kancheepuram silks, Pashmina, Ikat, Madhubani prints, Patola, and sustainable fabrics made of hemp and bamboo.

A theme-based fashion show was followed by segments titled Khadi-A Vedic Blessing, Unity in Diversity, and Khadi Goes International. Designers Rahul Mishra, Sanjay Garg, Rina Dhaka, and others were felicitated for promoting Khadi on global platforms.

The event was attended by foreign diplomats, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Cabinet ministers, MLAs and senior officials. PTI SLB NB NB