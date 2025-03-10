Delhi CM engages with students at Youth Parliament, seeks budget suggestions

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday emphasized the role of youngsters in shaping the nation's future during an interaction with students at the Youth Parliament organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

She also sought suggestions from the students for the state budget to be presented later this month.

"I felt happy to be present among the women students of Delhi University and ABVP. Students from all corners of the country participated in the Youth Parliament. I also asked for their suggestions for our upcoming budget," she told reporters.

Gupta was the chief guest on the second day of the three-day event at NDMC Convention Centre, which focused on the 'Girl's Parliament'.

The Youth Parliament, which began on March 9, has been dedicated to different student communities. The first day focused on tribal students, while the second day was for female students.

The final day on March 11 will feature students from the Northeast and the Youth Parliament, with discussions on leadership, education and nation-building.

The Tribal Students' Parliament held on Sunday included deliberations on education, health, employment, language preservation and heritage conservation. Participants reviewed government initiatives such as scholarships, residential programmes and skill development schemes.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey highlighted the importance of tribal communities in preserving Indian culture and traditions.

"Tribal communities serve as the flag-bearers of Indian heritage. Their role in safeguarding our traditions is invaluable," he said. PTI MHS RUK RUK