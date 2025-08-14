Delhi CM enhances financial powers of secretaries, HoDs of govt for timely scheme implementation

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Administrative secretaries and heads of departments in the Delhi government will now be able to directly procure all IT-related items, undertake repairs, rentals, and maintenance and purchase equipment without procedural delays.

It is the first major increase in financial powers of government officers after 2019, the CMO said in a statement. The measures were approved to fast track government schemes' implementation, it said.

"In a significant decision, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has enhanced the financial powers of the government’s Heads of Departments (HoDs) and Administrative Secretaries," it said.

According to the statement, administrative secretaries have been granted full financial powers in special cases, which include the appointment of individual consultants, consultancies, professionals, Project Management Units (PMUs), and other specialists, hiring of human resources; purchase of equipment; and acquisition of new vehicles in place of condemned ones.

The CM stated that this move will not only accelerate good governance but will also expedite the implementation of various government schemes, ensuring their timely completion.

Technological progress, rising costs due to inflation and introduction of new welfare-oriented schemes have brought about significant changes in the execution of projects, requiring the hike, the statement said.

Gupta said in order to build a “Developed Delhi” and to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the people promptly, Delhi's budget this year was increased to Rs 1 lakh compared to Rs 54,800 crore at the time of the last revision.

"Therefore, the decision has been taken to make effective use of the allocated budget, prevent unnecessary delays in departmental work, speed up the execution of projects, and ensure their timely completion by increasing the financial powers of senior officers," she said.

This decision will not only strengthen good governance but will also make service delivery to the public more effective and timely, while eliminating delays caused by unnecessary inter-departmental movement of files, she added.