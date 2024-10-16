Delhi CM falsely seeking credit for withdrawal of NOC requirement for power connections: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Atishi, accusing her of "falsely claiming" credit for waiver of the NOC requirement for power connections in unauthorised colonies, even though it was done earlier by the lieutenant governor on the request of the party leaders.

Atishi, earlier in the day, said that 'no objection certificates' (NOC) from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will not be required for getting power connections and installing metres in 1,731 unauthorised colonies of the city.

She said the discoms were directed to provide electricity connections in these unauthorised colonies without the NOC, she said.

In a press conference, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari claimed there was never any need for DDA's NOC to install electricity metres in Delhi homes.

"Atishi lied that an NOC of DDA was required for power connections and tried to steal credit for issuing direction to withdraw its requirement," Tiwari charged.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the party MPs intervened through the lieutenant governor for resolution of the issue of mandatory NOC, which was demanded by the power discoms under the AAP government.

The chief minister should remember that on October 6, Delhi residents held a public meeting in Burari to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for abolishing the NOC requirement.

The discoms earlier sought an NOC from the MCD for power connections in the urbanised area and last year, they started demanding it from the DDA for unauthorised colonies, he claimed.

South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Bidhuri said the pre-condition of NOC for power connections in urbanised villages and unauthorised colonies was already withdrawn by the lieutenant governor earlier this month.

Her claim that the Delhi government has removed this condition is "completely false", he charged. All the BJP MPs of Delhi had requested the LG for resolving the problem and an order issued on October 1 abolished the requirement of NOC, he added. PTI VIT VIT MNK MNK