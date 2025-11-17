Delhi CM flags air pollution, demands rise in share of Yamuna water at Northern Zonal Council meet

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday called on neighbouring states to make collective efforts in solving vexing issues such as air pollution caused by stubble burning, and cleaning the Yamuna, and demanded a rise in the city's share of the river water.

Addressing the 32nd meeting of the Northern Zonal Council for the first time after taking charge as chief minister in February this year, she said Delhi was fully committed to accommodating every joint initiative for solving shared issues.

Gupta underlined that the problems faced by Delhi and adjoining states are common, and only coordinated efforts can lead to meaningful and lasting outcomes.

Chief Ministers Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), Bhagwant Mann (Punjab), Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan), Rekha Gupta (Delhi), Omar Abdullah (J&K), Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria, Lieutenant Governors Manoj Sinha (J&K), V K Saxena (Delhi) and Kavinder Gupta (Ladakh) attended the meeting.

At the meeting, Gupta expressed concern over air pollution and said that Delhi's air quality was heavily impacted by regional factors, particularly smoke from stubble burning.

According to a statement from Delhi CMO, Gupta said that states like Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have shown positive progress in crop-residue management in recent years, but the volume of smoke coming from Punjab remains significantly high.

She expressed hope that all neighbouring states, especially Punjab and Haryana, would extend deeper cooperation to ensure cleaner air for Delhi.

On the issue of drinking water supply, CM Gupta stressed the urgency of renewing the 1994 water-sharing agreement. Considering Delhi's growing requirements, she reiterated the city's request to increase its share of Yamuna water from 980 MGD to 1,250 MGD.

She also sought fast-tracking the Renukaji, Lakhwar, and Kishau Dam projects so that Delhi receives adequate water and other states benefit from the expected electricity generation.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister further requested that the responsibility for maintaining the Munak Canal and ITO barrage be handed over to Delhi and that water assessment for the city be carried out at the point where the canal enters the city.

Gupta urged neighbouring states and the Centre to work together with Delhi to find long-term and sustainable solutions to shared challenges.

She highlighted Delhi's push for a fully electric bus fleet and urged cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) to accelerate their transition to electric buses, taxis, and autos to cut down on pollution substantially.

About cleaning the Yamuna, Gupta said both the Delhi and Haryana governments have been taking important steps to improve the river's condition.

She appreciated the cooperation extended by the Haryana government and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and reiterated the need for effective management of major drains entering Delhi from Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar, and Gurugram.

In a post on X, Gupta said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made cooperative federalism a strong foundation for nation-building.

"Solution of several complex issues is possible only through the collective participation of the Centre and the states, and the council further strengthens that joint effort," she stated.