Delhi CM flags off 1,100 tankers fitted with location tracking system, to boost summer water supply

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday flagged off 1,111 tankers fitted with a location tracking system to boost water supply in the city during the summer.

The system will enable the tankers' location to be tracked on an IT dashboard from the Delhi Jal Board headquarters.

"This is a step towards complete transparency. This is not the final solution, we will work on a new town plan to provide water from the tap to every resident," Gupta said during the ceremony marking 60 days of her government in Burari.

Water Minister Parvesh Verma, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP MPs and MLAs were present at the event.

In its budget for the 2025-26 fiscal, the Delhi government has allocated Rs 9,000 crore for the water sector. This amount includes allocation for installing smart meters, reviving water bodies, laying pipelines and desilting drains, among others, Gupta said.

"We have deployed 50 super sucker machines across the city to deal with sewer overflow. The previous government only procured two such machines," she added.

The city government is also working on increasing the capacity of sewage treatment plants and water treatment plants.

Verma said, "This is a model of good governance and transparency. Some of these tankers are old but all these are fitted with GPS. People can track the location of the tankers on their mobile phones like we do on food delivery apps." "What the 'AAP-da sarkar' could not do in so many years, we did it in 10 weeks. Drains are being cleaned, tons of silt is being cleared. We are working on holidays, festivals, every day," he added, referring to the previous AAP dispensation.