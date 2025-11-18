Delhi CM flags off 40 e-buses, calls AAP 'ad-driven'

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday flagged off 40 electric buses and accused the AAP government for not working to address the pollution issue in the national capital.

Speaking at the event at the Azadpur Terminal, she said that the government is able to work because of the power of the people's votes.

"For years, Delhi was tangled in hundreds of problems, there were no solutions, only an advertisement-driven government. We do so much work every day, yet we don't even put up boards," she said.

Highlighting the achievements of her government, she said that in eight months, they have given 1,400 electric buses, while the previous government could provide only 2,000 buses in 11 years.

"The previous government did not work on pollution. They did not carry out a plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, and Delhi is paying the price for it," she alleged.

"Today, new development works are happening every day. The government is working round the clock," she stressed and asked the people whether they had seen the ministers of the previous government on the roads overseeing work.

On November 14, Gupta had flagged off 50 electric buses.