Delhi CM flags off 400 battery buses, vows full electrification of public transport by 2026

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated 400 new electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative (DEVI).

Speaking at the launch, Gupta said, "This is the power of a triple-engine government. All three arms are working together tirelessly." She said that 2,080 more electric buses will be added by the end of this year.

"This is a proud moment for Delhi. These buses are not just vehicles - they are a symbol of our vision for a prosperous and sustainable city," she said.

Hailing the initiative as a "historic achievement," CM Gupta said the DEVI buses will offer Delhiites a smart, clean, and safe public transport option.

"Forty-five per cent of Delhi's pollution is caused by vehicles. We are working towards a 100 per cent electric public transport system by next year," she said.

The CM said her government is also working on an Electric Vehicle (EV) policy to strengthen the capital's transport.

The DEVI buses, equipped with CCTV cameras, live tracking, panic buttons, and motorised ramps for passengers with disability, are designed to serve areas that were previously inaccessible to standard 12-metre buses, a statement said.

The buses also feature retractable steps at a low height of 40 cm to ease boarding and alighting.

Gupta said, "We are investing heavily in supporting infrastructure, including charging stations, modern depots, and service centres" with Rs 9,000 crore has been allocated to the Transport Department for the expansion.

On the acronym DEVI, she said it symbolises the "enduring spirit and resilience" of Delhi and Maa Durga. "Despite disasters and hardships, Delhi has always bounced back stronger. These buses carry that spirit forward." Cabinet Minister Pankaj Singh said the DEVI buses will link homes to metro stations, hospitals, schools, and offices.

"This is not just about reducing pollution. It's about making daily life easier and more efficient for every citizen," he said.