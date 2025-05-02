Delhi CM flags off 400 battery buses, vows full electrification by next year

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated 400 new electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative (DEVI).

Speaking at the launch, Gupta said, "This is the power of a triple-engine government. All three arms are working together tirelessly." She said that 2,080 more electric buses will be added by the end of this year.

"Forty-five per cent of Delhi's pollution is caused by vehicles. We are working towards a 100 per cent electric public transport system by next year," she said.

The CM said her government is also working on an Electric Vehicle (EV) policy to strengthen the capital's transport. Gupta also spoke about the rain that lashed the national capital early Friday, leading to waterlogging, traffic jams, and uprooted trees.

She said that from early morning, ministers and officials were on the ground monitoring the situation. "Our cabinet minister Parvesh Verma was at Minto Road by 6 am, and officers have been working since 5 am," she said.

"We don't remember any former chief minister or minister personally inspecting flood or sewer situations. We are here to ensure Delhi doesn't suffer due to past neglect," she said.

The CM termed the pre-monsoon shower a warning sign for the city's infrastructure and a result of a decade-long backlog in development.

"If Delhi doesn't see planned development, such management issues will continue to arise. But today, the entire administration is on its toes to address these challenges," she added.