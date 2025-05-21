Delhi CM flags off Khalsa Trianga Yatra to honour armed forces for Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) A large number of Sikh youths participated in the Khalsa Tiranga Yatra flagged off by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta from the Talkatora Stadium here on Wednesday in honour of the Indian armed forces.

The Sikh youths were seen carrying the Tricolour on bikes and raising patriotic slogans during the Yatra that concluded near the War Memorial at Kartavya Path.

Besides the chief minister, her cabinet colleagues Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ashish Sood also attended the Yatra.

Gupta hailed the Khalsa community as one of the bravest in the country, adding that they are always ready to give a befitting reply to terrorism.

"Your presence here is an expression of the sentiment towards our armed forces. It will give a message of unity and inspire people across the country," the chief minister said, addressing the gathering.

She said the time has come for the entire nation to stand united. Terrorism can no longer be a matter of any debate and the loss of even one innocent life is now absolutely unacceptable, the Delhi chief minister said in a statement.

Sirsa, who rode a motorcycle during the Khalsa Tiranga Yatra, became emotional while recalling an attack on a gurudwara in the Rajouri district in Kashmir. "By striking back inside their own territory, the Modi government has taught a strong lesson to those who kill innocents," he said.

Delhi Home Minister Sood said people of the country salute the brave soldiers who went deep inside enemy territory and eliminated the threat.

"The courage of our armed forces fills the entire nation with pride. I extend my gratitude and appreciation to all the Sikh youths present here today in honour of Operation Sindoor," he said.

The BJP has been taking out the Tiranga Yatra across the nation, honouring the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the success of Operation Sindoor.

India launched Operation Sindoor to destroy terrorist camps within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 persons, mostly tourists, were gunned down.