Delhi CM flags off 'MLA on Wheels' mobile office for redressal of public grievances

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday flagged off the "MLA on Wheels-Rekha Sarkar Apke Dwar" mobile office for redressal of public grievances, under the "Sewa Pakhwada" initiatives marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birth anniversary.

Gupta termed the launch of mobile office in Janakpuri constituency, a "historic step" in bringing governance closer to the doorstep of people.

The main objective of this "special" initiative is to bring governance closer to the people, eliminating the need for them to visit government offices to resolve their problems. Now, grievances, essential services, and matters of public interest will be addressed locally, a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said.

She further said the mobile office will become a bridge between the people and the government, pointing it will particularly benefit women, elderly and persons with disabilities, who face difficulties in travelling.

Janakpuri MLA and Delhi cabinet minister Ashish Sood conceptualised the mobile office. He explained that through this facility, citizens will no longer need to wander from place to place in search of solutions to their problems.

The vehicle will travel throughout the constituency, reaching people directly, registering their grievances, and forwarding them to the concerned departments.

This mobile office has facilities such as a computer operator, Wi-Fi, microphones, and seating for up to 10 people, enabling it to travel anywhere and record public grievances and requests.

He mentioned that extensive research had been carried out for this initiative, and it was found that nowhere else in the country does such a mobile office system exist.