Delhi CM flags off six state-of-the-art mobile forensics laboratories

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off six state-of-the-art mobile forensics laboratories, saying it would boost the efficiency of the city's criminal justice system through a scientific approach.

These mobile forensics vans have been equipped with advanced equipment for on-site preliminary analysis and evidence collection, she said.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood was also present at the flag-off ceremony at the Delhi Secretariat.

Addressing the event, CM Gupta said, "Our government is consistently working to provide fast, transparent, and reliable services to the public through the use of technology." Stressing the importance of timely investigation in criminal cases, she said, "If evidence is not collected on time, the risk of evidence getting destroyed increases, as perpetrators often attempt to eliminate traces. In such cases, the speed and alertness of forensic teams become the foundation of justice." She expressed confidence that this new initiative would not only enhance the efficiency of Delhi's judicial system but also reinforce a sense of safety and trust among citizens.

Sood highlighted that the judiciary places greater importance on scientific evidence, as it is based on concrete facts rather than personal testimonies.

He described the flagging-off of the mobile forensics labs as a major step towards ensuring transparency and impartiality in law enforcement. PTI VIT NSD NSD