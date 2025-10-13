Delhi CM forms committee to monitor Chhath Puja preparations

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has constituted a high-level committee to oversee preparations for Chhath Puja festivities in the national capital.

Minister for Art, Culture and Tourism Kapil Mishra has been appointed as the chairperson of the committee, an official statement said.

The committee will identify suitable locations for the celebration of Chhath Puja across the city and review arrangements related to amenities, safety, sanitation, transportation and the overall convenience of devotees before submitting its report to the government, it said.

Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Kumar Verma, Sangam Vihar MLA Chandan Kumar Chaudhary, Matiala MLA Sandeep Sehrawat and Badli MLA Deepak Chaudhary are members of the Kapil Mishra-led committee.

"Chhath Puja is not only a cultural identity of Purvanchal but also of Delhi. It symbolises our collective faith and unity. Unfortunately, previous governments deliberately disregarded the faith of millions of devotees," Mishra said.

"However, this time, the Delhi government aims to ensure that every devotee can perform the rituals in a safe and respectful environment. We will make sure that all ghats have the best possible arrangements for cleanliness, safety, traffic management, lighting, and medical facilities,” the minister added.

Mishra appealed to all devotees and residents of Delhi to participate in the festival with enthusiasm and discipline and to cooperate with the administration in maintaining cleanliness and order.

This time, Chhath Puja will be celebrated with even greater grandeur, he said.

According to officials, this year, the festival will be held at approximately 1,000 locations across the city. These will include sites along the Yamuna riverbanks, the Munak Canal, and several artificial ponds.

The government has directed concerned departments to ensure cleanliness, water sprinkling, safety and improved traffic management at all sites, the officials said, adding that medical facilities and special lighting arrangements will also be provided for devotees.

The irrigation department has been tasked with removing water hyacinth from the Yamuna to ensure clean water for the rituals, they added.