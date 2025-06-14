Delhi CM forms panel to revise circle rates

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday formed a committee for revision of circle rates as it was learnt that there was a mismatch between the existing circle rates and the prevailing market rates, according to an official statement.

This decision was taken at a high-level meeting with the task force to discuss issues related to the development of better infrastructure in the capital and ease of doing business.

The CM emphasised the need to make construction-related procedures simple, transparent and accountable to avoid unnecessary delays in developmental works.

During the meeting, she directed for the revision of circle rates and announced the formation of a committee under the chairmanship of the divisional commissioner to carry out this task, the statement added.

The committee will submit a report based on current market conditions and property values, which will then be used as the basis for revising the circle rates, it said.

Gupta directed all civic agencies to take proactive steps for the improvement of unauthorised colonies. She also directed the DDA and Urban Development Department to prepare a report addressing issues related to ownership rights and property registration in these colonies.

In the meeting, the task force also presented a report which included several key recommendations for the city's development. Key proposals in the report included the implementation of a single-window clearance system, standardised development control norms across all agencies, and time-bound approvals for large-scale projects.

The 10-point report also recommended a reduction in amalgamation charges (costs associated with merging two or multiple commercial plots into one) and no requirement of revised layout plans in MCD areas, having a green building policy to incentivise sustainable infrastructure development.

They also suggested rationalising property tax, optimising utilisation of land allotted to DMRC and reducing floor area ratio (FAR) for hotels and other commercial plots.

The task force also proposed that slum redevelopment should be encouraged under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, allowing for commercial activities within such projects.

Gupta noted that to make Delhi's business environment more efficient, transparent and investor-friendly, the task force has been given the responsibility to submit a report on facilitating ease of doing business.

The task force will work in coordination with various departments and agencies to review existing processes related to entrepreneurs, businesses, and start-ups.

During the meeting, she also discussed the issue of high amalgamation charges for commercial plots and directed the task force to include residential plots under the proposed framework so that a harmonised and integrated policy could be developed.

She emphasised the need to effectively implement a single-window approval system to make doing business in Delhi more seamless, efficient and investment-friendly.

While discussing the Green Building Policy, she directed that the policy should not be limited to commercial buildings alone but must also include residential plots. She directed the task force to design a broader and more effective policy that incorporates residential areas, ensuring the promotion of sustainable development.

The meeting was attended by cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Registrar of Co-operative Societies, and representatives from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). PTI SLB AMJ AMJ AMJ