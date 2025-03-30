Delhi CM Gupta announces CSR-funded development projects in Kalkaji

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced a series of development initiatives, including the creation of two parks and the installation of three water ATM plants for slum residents, in Kalkaji.

The projects, funded under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, aim to enhance urban infrastructure and improve living conditions in the area, said a statement issued by the Delhi government.

Gupta also inaugurated a wall art project in Kalkaji, emphasising its role in beautifying the city and promoting cultural awareness.

Alongside the inauguration, the chief minister announced a series of development projects in the area funded through CSR contributions. These include the development of two parks, the installation of three water ATM plants for slum residents and the set up of 150 solar lights.

"The parks will be developed with a budget of Rs one crore in collaboration with Petronet LNG Limited, providing green spaces for local residents," the statement said.

"Indian Oil Corporation Limited will fund the installation of three water ATM plants at a cost of Rs one crore, aiming to improve access to clean drinking water in slum areas," it added.

Additionally, Indraprastha Gas Limited will install 150 solar lights at a cost of Rs 30 lakh to enhance security and energy efficiency in the locality, the statement said.

Speaking at the event, Gupta said "these projects are a significant step toward making Delhi cleaner, safer and more beautiful".

"The government is committed to ensuring that every part of the capital is well-organized and developed," she added.

The event was attended by South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Kalkaji Councilor Yogita Singh besides others. PTI NSM AS AS