Delhi CM Gupta announces launch of extensive campaign to combat air pollution

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The Delhi government has launched an extensive campaign to combat air pollution and improve the city's air quality with focus on reducing dust, managing traffic congestion and enhancing public transport, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday.

The steps are all aimed at making the national capital cleaner and healthier, according to a statement.

Gupta emphasised that making Delhi pollution-free was the city government's top priority. "We are committed to implementing scientific and sustainable solutions to improve air quality and ensure a clean, green and healthy future for Delhi's residents." As part of the plan, the entire Ring Road will undergo regular mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling to prevent dust buildup.

Gupta also ordered strict enforcement of dust control measures at construction sites.

To further tackle pollution, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, public works department, Delhi Development Authority and other road-owning agencies have been instructed to plant trees along roads and central verges for creating green belts.

Addressing the traffic congestion issue -- a significant contributor to pollution in the city -- the government has identified 250 major road points prone to regular jams, according to the statement.

Government departments, alongside the Delhi Traffic Police, will investigate the causes and implement improved systems at key intersections to ensure smoother vehicle movement.

In a push to strengthen public transport in the city, Gupta also announced the rollout of the Delhi Transport Corporation's route rationalisation plan.

The initiative aims to improve bus frequency, reduce travel time and encourage people to shift from private vehicles to public transport. A control room is also being set up for real-time bus monitoring.

Gupta also ordered strict pollution under control checks for vehicles to ensure compliance with emission norms.

"The Delhi government is fully committed to this mission. By developing green corridors, controlling dust, managing traffic better and enhancing public transport, we aim to make Delhi a clean, pollution-free city," the statement quoted Gupta as saying.