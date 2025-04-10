Delhi CM Gupta announces riverfront at Najafgarh drain, inspects ongoing desilting efforts

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inspected several ongoing projects to clean the Yamuna river and announced a riverfront project along the Sahibi river, popularly known as Najafgarh drain.

The chief minister was accompanied by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Water Minister Parvesh Verma.

The team inspected 50 acres of land belonging to the irrigation and flood control department and announced that the government has now decided to transform this land into a beautiful and grand public park.

"This land holds immense potential for the community and has long been left in a deplorable condition. We are now committed to converting it into a lush, accessible green space,” she said.

The plan also includes a proposed riverfront development along the Sahibi river, which passes through the area.

The chief minister also inspected the ongoing desilting work at supplementary drain in Wazirabad, Barapullah drain, Sunheri Pul drain and Kushak drain.

"We are constantly monitoring the Yamuna cleaning process. Work to clean the 22 drains are being desilted so that the treated water from these drains when entering the river is as per prescribed standards," she told reporters here.

At the supplementary drain at Wazirabad, Gupta inspected 'surface aerators' -- used to increase the dissolved oxygen levels in water necessary for aquatic life. The process involves creating a disturbance in the surface of water with the help of rotators.

"All are working collaboratively for the benefit of Delhi citizens to prevent any issues related to waterlogging or pollution in the upcoming seasons, thereby enabling Delhi to function as a clean, healthy and safe city," she said.

Hitting out at the previous AAP government, Gupta said that it did not pay attention to the untreated waste water flowing into the Yamuna through the drains.

"The previous government failed to comprehend the necessity of assessing the ground situation of these drains. They made decisions from air-conditioned offices, whereas our government has resolved to monitor the Yamuna cleaning efforts at the ground level, personally overseeing the work at the drain sites," she said.

There are 22 large drains, including Najafgarh and Shahdara, where desilting work is currently ongoing.

The Delhi government's Urban Development Department had last year directed all concerned agencies to hand over these drains to Irrigation and Flood Department.

The decision was made by the government in response to a court order to designate a single agency responsible for management of these drains to end multiplicity of agencies.

The cleaning of these drains, an official said, will also be helpful in flood management in the city during monsoon season.